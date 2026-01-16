Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannadh's film gets a title

Poster reveal

Sethupathi's intense look in 'Slumdog - 33 Temple Road' poster

The first poster of Slumdog - 33 Temple Road features Sethupathi in an intense avatar. He is seen holding a bloody machete and standing amidst wooden boxes filled with cash. The tagline "From the slums... rises a storm no one can stop," hints at an intense story and major transformation for Sethupathi's character. The film will be released in five languages across India.