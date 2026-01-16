Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannadh's film gets a title
What's the story
The highly-anticipated collaboration between actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Puri Jagannadh has finally been titled Slumdog - 33 Temple Road. The announcement was made on Sethupathi's birthday on Friday, adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla under the banner of Puri Connects, the film promises a gritty vibe.
Poster reveal
Sethupathi's intense look in 'Slumdog - 33 Temple Road' poster
The first poster of Slumdog - 33 Temple Road features Sethupathi in an intense avatar. He is seen holding a bloody machete and standing amidst wooden boxes filled with cash. The tagline "From the slums... rises a storm no one can stop," hints at an intense story and major transformation for Sethupathi's character. The film will be released in five languages across India.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
From the slums…— Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) January 16, 2026
rises a storm no one can stop.
RAW. RUTHLESS. REAL. ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥#PuriSethupathi is #SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road 💥💥💥
Happy Birthday Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl ❤️#HBDVijaySethupathi
A #PuriJagannadh film 🎬@Charmmeofficial Presents 🎥
Produced by Puri… pic.twitter.com/ca2PCs6tBG
Cast details
'Slumdog - 33 Temple Road' features an ensemble cast
The film boasts a star-studded cast including Samyuktha Menon, Tabu, and Duniya Vijay. The project is said to be a full-on mass commercial entertainer with a unique storyline that combines Jagannadh's signature style with Sethupathi's magnetic screen presence. Menon plays the female lead opposite Sethupathi, and her character will be integral to the story.