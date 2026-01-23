Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' teaser drops: a silent black comedy with a twist Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

The teaser for Gandhi Talks is out, and it's definitely not your usual movie—there's no dialogue at all. Instead, the story unfolds through striking visuals and A.R. Rahman's music.

Vijay Sethupathi leads as Mahadev, an unemployed grad whose choices affect a businessman and a petty thief—all in total silence.