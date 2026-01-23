Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' teaser drops: a silent black comedy with a twist
Entertainment
The teaser for Gandhi Talks is out, and it's definitely not your usual movie—there's no dialogue at all. Instead, the story unfolds through striking visuals and A.R. Rahman's music.
Vijay Sethupathi leads as Mahadev, an unemployed grad whose choices affect a businessman and a petty thief—all in total silence.
Silent storytelling that stands out
With its focus on silence, the film leans into its unique style, letting actions speak louder than words.
The teaser hints at drama, dark humor, and how much can happen when nobody says a thing.
Release date with meaning
Mark your calendars: Gandhi Talks hits theaters on January 30, 2026.
After premiering at IFFI, it promises something different for anyone looking for a fresh movie experience.