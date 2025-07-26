Next Article
Vijay Sethupathi's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' earns ₹4.15 crore on day 1
Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen's new Tamil rom-com, Thalaivan Thalaivii, opened strong with ₹4.15 crore on day one.
Directed by Pandiraj, the film saw crowds grow through the day—morning shows started slow but night shows were packed.
'Thalaivan Thalaivii' could keep climbing over the weekend
Critics are loving it, especially for its rare focus on life after marriage—a topic not often explored in Tamil films. The Times of India even gave it 4 out of 5 stars.
With Yogi Babu in a key role and music by Santosh Narayanan, the buzz suggests this one could keep climbing over the weekend.