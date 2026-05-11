'Chiyaan 63' to begin production in June

Vikram to begin 'Chiyaan 63' shoot in June

By Isha Sharma 04:22 pm May 11, 202604:22 pm

What's the story

The highly anticipated film Chiyaan 63, starring Vikram and directed by Anand Shankar, is set to begin production in the first week of June. The news comes after a slight delay from the initial schedule, which was supposed to start earlier this month. The entire shoot will be held in and around Chennai, with Vikram dedicating over 50 days continuously for the project, reported Cinema Vikatan.