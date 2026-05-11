Vikram to begin 'Chiyaan 63' shoot in June
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Chiyaan 63, starring Vikram and directed by Anand Shankar, is set to begin production in the first week of June. The news comes after a slight delay from the initial schedule, which was supposed to start earlier this month. The entire shoot will be held in and around Chennai, with Vikram dedicating over 50 days continuously for the project, reported Cinema Vikatan.
Actor's dedication
Vikram is finishing his current projects
Vikram is currently balancing advertisement shoots and other commitments before fully focusing on this big-budget entertainer. This will be another collaboration between Shankar and Vikram after their previous successful venture, Iru Mugan. Additionally, actor Riya Shibu (Sarvam Maya) has reportedly been roped in for an important character role. The makers are still in talks with a few actors to play the female lead.
Film insights
Meet the technical crew of 'Chiyaan 63'
The technical crew of Chiyaan 63 has already created a buzz among cinema fans. Music composer Santhosh Narayanan will be working with Vikram for the first time, adding to the excitement. The cinematography will be handled by RD Rajasekhar, who has previously worked on Bheemaa and Iru Mugan with Vikram. Reports also suggest that veteran actors Urvashi and MS Bhaskar will essay key roles in the film.