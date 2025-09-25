Vikrant Massey confirms he has replaced Kartik in 'Dostana 2' 

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has confirmed his participation in the upcoming film Dostana 2, which will be his first collaboration with the mammoth Dharma Productions . In a recent interview with Times Now, he revealed that the film will feature him in a brand new avatar. "I think this news is already out. I don't know why I'm not talking. I'm doing Dostana 2. I'm doing my first Dharma movie," he said.

Character details Massey promises a stylish look in the film Massey further elaborated on his character in Dostana 2, saying he will be seen wearing "good designer clothes." He added, "Karan (Johar) sir will make sure that I wear good clothes and I wear those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe." When asked about the female lead of the film, Massey said he wouldn't reveal that information as it is a big announcement and should come from Johar.

Co-star confirmation Lakshya to star opposite Massey in 'Dostana 2' Massey confirmed that his co-star in Dostana 2 will be Lakshya, who was recently seen in Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. "Lakshya is a part of the movie. But let the girl be a surprise," he said. The film was earlier supposed to star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Lakshya, but underwent a complete casting overhaul.