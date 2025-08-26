Next Article
Vimal wraps up untitled family comedy directed by Elson Elthos
Vimal has just finished shooting his latest family comedy in Karaikudi, directed by Elson Elthos and Manish K Thobel. The film features Mullai Arasi, Chethan, and Saravanan alongside him.
While the movie doesn't have a title or release date yet, post-production is underway and fans can expect the first look and teaser soon.
Basil George and Akash V Paul are backing the project
This marks the Tamil debut of a production house known for Malayalam films like Kaganachari.
The story comes from Basil George and Akash V Paul, with Sudhi Krishna handling the screenplay.
The technical team includes cinematographer Jiju Sunny (Parking) and music composer Justin Prabhakaran—promising a fresh blend of comedy and emotion for Tamil audiences.