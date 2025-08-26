Vimal wraps up untitled family comedy directed by Elson Elthos Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Vimal has just finished shooting his latest family comedy in Karaikudi, directed by Elson Elthos and Manish K Thobel. The film features Mullai Arasi, Chethan, and Saravanan alongside him.

While the movie doesn't have a title or release date yet, post-production is underway and fans can expect the first look and teaser soon.