Vishal's Lyca Productions loan case: Court denies him extension

Vishal's production house had borrowed money from Gopuram Films's Anbuchezhian, but Lyca Productions ended up paying off the loan in parts. In return, Lyca got rights to Vishal's films until he repaid everything by December 2020. When he missed the deadline, Lyca took him to court and eventually won an order asking Vishal to pay back ₹57 crore (including interest).

Court gives clear directions to Vishal

The court pointed out that Vishal had agreed to pay 30% annual interest and was now trying to change those terms.

He'd already been given four weeks last November to deposit ₹10 crore as a condition for staying the big repayment order, but delays and adjournments meant he missed that window.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, judges dismissed his extension plea and said Lyca can go ahead with legal steps to recover their money.