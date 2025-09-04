Next Article
Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' is now streaming: Check OTT release details
Kannappa, a mythological drama directed by Mukesh and starring Vishnu Manchu, hit theaters on June 27, 2025. The film tells the devotional story of Thinna, a tribal figure from Hindu mythology.
Even with big cameos from Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal, Kannappa struggled to attract audiences.
'Kannappa' failed to impress at box office
The movie made about ₹33cr net in India and nearly ₹44cr worldwide—including around ₹5.1cr overseas.
With a hefty budget close to ₹200cr, Kannappa has only recovered about 22% of its costs—a major commercial letdown.
OTT platform, streaming date, cast
If you're curious or want to catch the star-studded cast despite the box office flop, Kannappa is now available to stream on Prime Video.