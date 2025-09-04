'Wuthering Heights' teaser: Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's gothic romance burns bright

The first teaser for Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights has taken the internet by storm. The film, which stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in lead roles, is set to release on February 11, 2026. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the passionate romance between their characters, Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi). Here's a breakdown.

Trailer highlights Trailer: From moors to intimate visuals The trailer opens with an estate on the West Yorkshire moors, followed by a close-up of Robbie. The visuals quickly become more intimate, featuring a bare sweaty back, a shirtless Elordi handling hay in a stable, fingers running through egg yolks, and Elordi's character getting jealous looking at Robbie with her husband, among others. We can expect a passionate romance and burning jealousy to be displayed on screen.

Film details More about film and its crew Fennell not only directed but also wrote and produced the film. The supporting cast includes Hong Chau, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell. The film is produced by Robbie through her company LuckyChap in collaboration with MRC. This marks the third collaboration between Fennell and LuckyChap after Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, the latter of which won Fennell an Oscar for Original Screenplay.