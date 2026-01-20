Vivek Oberoi shuts down rumors about quitting Bollywood after accident

What actually happened?

Back in 2021, Oberoi suffered a serious accident that left him with multiple fractures and required surgery—he even has an 18-inch titanium rod in his leg now.

With help from Dr. Ali Irani (yep, the former Indian cricket team physio), Vivek spent three months recovering so he could get back to doing stunts and action scenes.

He will be seen in big projects like Ramayana and Spirit.