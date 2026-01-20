Vivek Oberoi shuts down rumors about quitting Bollywood after accident
Vivek Oberoi wants everyone to know he's not leaving Bollywood.
Addressing rumors sparked by his 2021 accident, he firmly denied the reports and clarified that, while the injury was tough, it hasn't stopped him from taking on action-packed roles.
What actually happened?
Back in 2021, Oberoi suffered a serious accident that left him with multiple fractures and required surgery—he even has an 18-inch titanium rod in his leg now.
With help from Dr. Ali Irani (yep, the former Indian cricket team physio), Vivek spent three months recovering so he could get back to doing stunts and action scenes.
He will be seen in big projects like Ramayana and Spirit.
A career full of ups and downs
Oberoi's journey hasn't been easy.
Reports have alleged a past confrontation with Salman Khan over Aishwarya Rai, which reportedly led to major backlash, lost roles, and some tough times mentally.
Still, he made a comeback with standout performances in films like Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Krrish 3.