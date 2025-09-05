'Voice of Hind Rajab' premieres: All about powerful Gaza film 

The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film by Kaouther Ben Hania, premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival earlier this week. The drama received a historic 23-minute standing ovation, making it one of the most emotional moments in this year's edition. The screening also turned into a powerful event with chants of "Free Palestine" resonating in the gallery as actor Motaz Malhees waved a Palestinian flag .

Storyline Film based on true events The Voice of Hind Rajab tells the tragic true story of a five-year-old Palestinian girl, Hind Rajab, who was killed in January 2024 during the early days of the Gaza war. While fleeing Gaza City with her family, their car was shelled by an Israeli tank, killing her relatives. Hind was trapped for hours and spoke to the Palestinian Red Cross Society by phone until she and two paramedics, coming to her rescue, were found dead later.

Star presence Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara were executive producers Hollywood actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, who are executive producers of the film along with Brad Pitt, were present at the premiere. They posed with a photo of Rajab on the red carpet, underscoring the film's global impact and potential for awards consideration. The 89-minute feature has an IMDb rating of 9.4/10 and has already become one of the most talked-about films at the festival.