'The Vvaan' dips again; collection reaches ₹86cr
What's the story
The Hindi film The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has seen a decline in its box office performance. On Thursday (Day 14), it collected a net of ₹0.75 crore across 1,929 shows in India. This takes the total India gross collections to ₹78.12 crore and total India net collections to ₹65.8 crore so far, per Sacnilk.
Collection details
Overseas earnings; global gross details
The Day 14 collection of ₹0.75 crore marks a 6.3% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹0.8 crore.
The film's overseas earnings stood at ₹0.1 crore on Day 14, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹7.45 crore so far.
This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹85.57 crore till now since its release on September 25, per Sacnilk.
Box office journey
Looking back at the film's box office journey
The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest had a strong start, collecting ₹8 crore on its opening day.
The film's earnings peaked during the first weekend with collections of ₹11.25 crore on Saturday and ₹14.35 crore on Sunday.
However, after the initial surge, the film's collections have been on an overall downward trend with fluctuations, with daily earnings dropping to as low as ₹0.75 crore by Day 14.
Regional performance
Overall occupancy on Day 14 was at 12%
The overall occupancy for The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest on Thursday was 11.73%.
The film saw the highest occupancy in Lucknow at 19%, followed by Mumbai at 16%, Pune at 13%, and Kolkata at 12%. In contrast, both Bengaluru and Hyderabad had lower occupancies of 9%.
The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and also stars Anup Soni, Manish Paul, Milind Gunaji, Sunil Grover, and Shweta Tiwari.