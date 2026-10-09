'The Vvaan' dips again; collection reaches ₹86cr

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest had a strong start, collecting ₹8 crore on its opening day.

The film's earnings peaked during the first weekend with collections of ₹11.25 crore on Saturday and ₹14.35 crore on Sunday.

However, after the initial surge, the film's collections have been on an overall downward trend with fluctuations, with daily earnings dropping to as low as ₹0.75 crore by Day 14.