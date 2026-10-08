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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Vvaan' dips; global total reaches ₹85cr
'The Vvaan' dips; global total reaches ₹85cr
'Vvaan' box office collection

'The Vvaan' dips; global total reaches ₹85cr

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 08, 2026
10:35 am
What's the story

The Hindi film The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has seen a significant drop in its box office collection. On Day 13, it managed to rake in a net of ₹0.8 crore across 1,966 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹77.24 crore and total India net collections to ₹65.05 crore so far.

Collection decline

Domestic and overseas gross collections

The Day 13 collection of ₹0.8 crore marks a significant 33.3% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.2 crore.

The film collected ₹0.15 crore on Day 13, Wednesday, which takes its total overseas gross to ₹7.35 crore so far and worldwide gross collection to ₹84.59 crore till now.

Box office trend

Film's journey so far at the box office

The film's box office journey started on September 25, 2026, with a collection of ₹8 crore. It peaked on Day 3 with ₹14.35 crore but has been declining ever since.

The first week ended with a total collection of ₹53.6 crore, and the second week saw a further decline in earnings.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia lead the devotional drama.

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