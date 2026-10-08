'The Vvaan' dips; global total reaches ₹85cr
What's the story
The Hindi film The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has seen a significant drop in its box office collection. On Day 13, it managed to rake in a net of ₹0.8 crore across 1,966 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹77.24 crore and total India net collections to ₹65.05 crore so far.
Collection decline
Domestic and overseas gross collections
The Day 13 collection of ₹0.8 crore marks a significant 33.3% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.2 crore.
The film collected ₹0.15 crore on Day 13, Wednesday, which takes its total overseas gross to ₹7.35 crore so far and worldwide gross collection to ₹84.59 crore till now.
Box office trend
Film's journey so far at the box office
The film's box office journey started on September 25, 2026, with a collection of ₹8 crore. It peaked on Day 3 with ₹14.35 crore but has been declining ever since.
The first week ended with a total collection of ₹53.6 crore, and the second week saw a further decline in earnings.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia lead the devotional drama.