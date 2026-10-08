'The Vvaan' dips; global total reaches ₹85cr

The film's box office journey started on September 25, 2026, with a collection of ₹8 crore. It peaked on Day 3 with ₹14.35 crore but has been declining ever since.

The first week ended with a total collection of ₹53.6 crore, and the second week saw a further decline in earnings.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia lead the devotional drama.