Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'Vvaan' grows; collects ₹84cr by Day 12

The film's overseas collection on Day 12 was ₹0.1 crore, taking its total overseas gross to ₹7.2 crore so far. This brings the worldwide gross collection of The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest to a whopping ₹83.5 crore!

The devotional drama's overall total India net collection stands at an impressive ₹64.25 crore with a footfall of 1,06,257 till Day 12, according to Sacnilk.