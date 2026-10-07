Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'Vvaan' grows; collects ₹84cr by Day 12
What's the story
The Hindi film The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has seen a significant increase in its box office collection on Day 12. The film earned ₹1.2 crore across 1,990 shows on Tuesday, marking a 26.3% rise from the previous day's net collection of ₹0.95 crore. This brings its total India gross collections to an impressive ₹76.3 crore and total India net collections to ₹64.25 crore so far!
Global earnings
'The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest' worldwide gross collection
The film's overseas collection on Day 12 was ₹0.1 crore, taking its total overseas gross to ₹7.2 crore so far. This brings the worldwide gross collection of The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest to a whopping ₹83.5 crore!
The devotional drama's overall total India net collection stands at an impressive ₹64.25 crore with a footfall of 1,06,257 till Day 12, according to Sacnilk.
Regional performance
Looking at film's overall occupancy on Day 12
The film's overall occupancy on Day 12 was recorded at 28.41%.
The National Capital Region (NCR) saw the highest occupancy at 47.3%, while Mumbai followed with a significant 40.5% occupancy rate.
Other regions like Kolkata, Pune, and Lucknow also contributed to the film's impressive box office performance with occupancies of 26.8%, 29.3%, and 42%, respectively!
Box office resilience
About the film
The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has managed to hold its ground at the box office. The film, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, was released on September 25.
It tells the story of a rational urban man who defies his ancestral village's forbidden forest and awakens a divine goddess.