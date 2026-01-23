Wagner Moura just made Oscar history for Brazil

Who is Wagner Moura and what's the buzz?

At 49, Moura plays Armando, a former professor forced into hiding while trying to protect his young son and who goes back to Recife to look for his kid.

He's been on a winning streak—taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actor (becoming the first Brazilian man ever to win a Globes acting prize and the second Brazilian overall) and snagging top honors at Cannes in 2025.

Now, he joins legends Fernanda Montenegro and Fernanda Torres as one of only three Brazilians ever nominated for an acting Oscar.