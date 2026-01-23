Wagner Moura just made Oscar history for Brazil
Wagner Moura has become the first Brazilian actor ever nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars, thanks to his role in The Secret Agent—a political thriller set during Brazil's 1977 military dictatorship.
The film also grabbed nods for Best Picture and Best International Feature, making this a huge moment for Brazilian cinema.
Who is Wagner Moura and what's the buzz?
At 49, Moura plays Armando, a former professor forced into hiding while trying to protect his young son and who goes back to Recife to look for his kid.
He's been on a winning streak—taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actor (becoming the first Brazilian man ever to win a Globes acting prize and the second Brazilian overall) and snagging top honors at Cannes in 2025.
Now, he joins legends Fernanda Montenegro and Fernanda Torres as one of only three Brazilians ever nominated for an acting Oscar.
Why should you care?
Moura is up against big names like Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Oscars on March 15. If he wins, it'll be a first for Brazil.
In his Golden Globe speech, he said The Secret Agent is about remembering things, passing down trauma from one generation to the next, and sticking to your values when things get tough.
It's not just about awards—it's about stories that matter and breaking new ground for Latin American talent.