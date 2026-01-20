Warner Bros's 'Sinners,' 'One Battle' lead Oscar race: Report
Warner Bros is making waves at this year's Oscars with Sinners and One Battle After Another, both tipped for top nominations like Best Picture and Best Actor.
Even with big companies like Paramount Skydance and Netflix trying to buy them out, Warner Bros has kept things fresh by focusing on original movies—and it's clearly paying off.
What else to know
Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, could set a new record for nominations, while Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle has already picked up plenty of awards buzz.
The Best Actor race is heating up between Michael B Jordan (Sinners) and Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle). Other contenders include Netflix's Frankenstein and Hamnet starring Jessie Buckley.
Plus, the 2026 Oscars are adding a new Best Casting category.
Nominations drop January 22 in LA, with the ceremony set for March 15.