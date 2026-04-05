'Welcome 3': Suniel Shetty to film grand sequence in Dubai

The team of Welcome to the Jungle has decided to shoot Suniel Shetty 's grand entry scene in Dubai, reported Mid-Day. The decision comes despite recent delays in shooting due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan are keen on capturing a luxurious lifestyle for their film. The comedy also stars Akshay Kumar , Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav.

Shooting details The shoot is scheduled for May The team will fly to Dubai in mid-May for the shoot. A source revealed that "Shetty's introduction scene will be one of the most expensive sets in the movie, shot over three days." The scene will reportedly be shot mid-sea, onboard a 200-foot sleek yacht with a helipad. Shetty and Warsi will arrive via helicopter and meet the others on board.

Producer's perspective Why the team opted for Dubai Nadiadwala insisted on shooting in Dubai, calling it one of the most important scenes in the movie. He explained, "The team also felt that only Dubai suited the ambience and mood we wanted for this universal family entertainer." Shetty, who has a long-standing association with Dubai, said he "feels safe and secure" there. He added, "We will be shooting a grand sequence there in May. I am very excited to work with Firoz bhai."

Advertisement