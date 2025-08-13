The harsh truth 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' never told you about adulthood

While F.R.I.E.N.D.S has entertained us for years, it also paints a very skewed picture of adult independence. It ignores real-life struggles such as financial security and self-growth, and shows a fairytale-like reality. This may fool you into thinking adulthood is not that complicated. Here's looking at where F.R.I.E.N.D.S goes wrong with the true spirit of being an independent adult.

#1 Unrealistic financial situations In F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the characters live in spacious New York City apartments despite having jobs that wouldn't realistically afford such lifestyles. While this portrayal is entertaining, it can create false expectations about financial independence and stability. In reality, many adults face challenges like student loans, rent increases, and other expenses that require careful budgeting and planning.

#2 Overemphasis on social life That said, the show places a lot of importance on social interactions and friendships as being the essence of adult life. While yes, friendships are important, they're not the only thing that defines adulthood. Career development, personal growth, and family responsibilities also contribute a lot to achieving true independence.

#3 Lack of career progression In F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the characters are perpetually stuck in their careers, with little to no ambition or growth. This portrayal is a miss on highlighting the importance of setting and striving for professional goals. Achieving independence as an adult goes hand-in-hand with making a mark on the world through career growth, but this vital part of adulthood is mostly ignored in the show's narrative.

#4 Simplified personal growth narratives In F.R.I.E.N.D.S, personal growth comes through comedic mishaps, not genuine self-improvement journeys. True adulthood is about continuously learning from successes and failures alike. It's about consciously making efforts towards self-betterment, which is a lot more than the humorous scenarios depicted on screen. This simplification misses the complexity and depth of real-life growth and development, presenting a skewed view of maturity.