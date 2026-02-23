Why was influencer Kirti Patel arrested?

Social media influencer Kirti Patel was arrested in Udaipur , Rajasthan , on Sunday. The arrest followed a complaint by Junagadh-based YouTuber Abjal Sida, who accused her of harassment and attempted extortion. The case also includes allegations that the accused threatened to implicate him in a rape case. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Junagadh Rural Division) Ravirajsinh Parmar confirmed the arrest to the media and said Patel had already been produced before a local court and granted a one-day remand.

Criminal history She has 14 offenses registered against her The police are using the remand period to trace other accused individuals, ascertain if any extortion money was collected, and identify those who may have sheltered Patel while she was evading arrest. Notably, this isn't Patel's first brush with the law. The influencer, who has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, has 14 offenses registered against her across Gujarat, including rioting and assault.

Case details More about the current case The case against Patel and four others, Divya Savlani, Jashpalsinh, Hanu Chavda, and Veeram Mevada, was registered at Junagadh taluka police station under extortion, criminal intimidation, and abetment to commit suicide charges. The complainant Sida is a 27-year-old laborer and part-time YouTuber from Junagadh. He alleged that the dispute started after a recent religious fair on Maha Shivratri where Patel participated in a sacred bath disguised as a monk.

Allegations Allegations include bombarding calls and messages using abusive language Sida claimed that after he uploaded videos criticizing Patel's actions during the fair, she responded with a retaliatory response. The situation escalated when Patel and her associates allegedly bombarded Sida with calls and messages on Instagram using abusive language and demanding he remove his videos. They also allegedly threatened him to pay ₹20L or be falsely implicated in a criminal case including a fabricated rape charge.

