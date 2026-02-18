What to expect from a digital subtraction angiography (DSA) procedure

You're mildly sedated while doctors use a thin tube (catheter) to deliver dye into an artery, usually through your wrist or groin. Real-time X-rays guide the process, making sure they get detailed images exactly where needed. It's all closely monitored for safety.

Risks and benefits are carefully weighed

DSA is crucial for diagnosing things like aneurysms, blocked arteries, or blood clots—and even guides life-saving treatments like stroke interventions.

While risks like bleeding or allergic reactions exist, serious complications are rare (under 2.5%).

If you have clotting problems, or are taking anticoagulant medications, clinicians will assess risks and benefits and may modify the approach rather than automatically excluding you.

Afterward, some pressure on the entry spot helps you heal up quickly.