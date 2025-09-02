The big mistakes 'Westworld' makes about human consciousness

Popular science-fiction series, Westworld, delves into the exploration of consciousness through its depiction of artificial beings. While it presents some really cool ideas, the show often oversimplifies complex aspects of consciousness. The whole issue tends to blur the lines between artificial intelligence and human consciousness, creating misconceptions about how consciousness really works. Here, we take a look at some key areas where Westworld diverges from science in its exploration of consciousness.

#1 Oversimplification of consciousness In Westworld, consciousness is often portrayed as a simple process that can be easily replicated in machines. But science says human consciousness is a complex phenomenon involving a number of neural networks and processes. The show tends to ignore the complexity and depth involved in replicating such a multifaceted aspect of human cognition.

#2 Misrepresentation of free will The series often delves into themes of free will and autonomy among its artificial characters. However, it oversimplifies these concepts by implying that merely attaining self-awareness grants you free will. In reality, free will comes from a complex interplay of conscious thought and subconscious processes, which are not easily replicated in artificial constructs.

#3 Ignoring emotional complexity In Westworld, emotions in its hosts are shown as programmable traits, meaning they can be easily turned on or off. This oversimplification ignores the real complexity of human emotions, which aren't just a product of conscious thought but are also rooted in biological factors and personal histories. Such a depiction misses the complex interplay between emotions and consciousness, making them sound like mere on/off switches.