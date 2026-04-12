When Asha Bhosle called herself film industry's 'last Mughal'

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (92), who passed away on Sunday from multiple-organ failure, celebrated her 90th birthday spectacularly in 2023. She performed at a Broadway-style live show at Dubai 's Coca-Cola Arena, where she not only sang her hit songs but also danced. In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express in 2023, she explained why she decided to do such a grand concert on her 90th birthday.

Statement Why Bhosle called herself film industry's 'last Mughal' Bhosle told the outlet, "I like doing extraordinary things. Music has been my life." At the press meet for her Dubai show, she added, "Main iss film industry ki aakhiri Mughal hoon." "I was around 10 when I started my singing career." "Over the decades, I worked with the industry's best and came to know them closely. Whatever I am is because of the 80 years of journey I have had as an artist," she elaborated.

Career Her journey to success Born in Sangli, Bhosle made her playback debut at 10 with the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943). She recorded her first solo Hindi film song in Raat Ki Raani (1949). That was also the year her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar became a sensation with Aayega aane wala from Mahal (1949). Despite competition from established singers like Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum, Bhosle carved out her own niche. During her eight-decade-long career, she established herself as an incredibly versatile artist.

Advertisement

Musical journey On developing her own style of music Over the decades, Bhosle worked with renowned music directors like OP Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishen, RD Burman, Khayyam, Bappi Lahiri and AR Rahman. She told Indian Express, "The most difficult part of my musical journey was to consciously create my own identity. Today, I am pleased that my form of music is known as the Asha Bhosle style."

Advertisement

Commitment Age-related issues never stopped the music icon Despite her age, Bhosle never stopped her daily riyaaz. Calling herself "an accident singer," she spoke about immersing herself in her art. "No matter what you want to do, immerse yourselves in it," said Bhosle. When asked how she stayed positive despite the ups and downs of life, she responded with the song Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli from Anand (1970), sung by Manna Dey.