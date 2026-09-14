When to watch 'Demon Slayer' film on Netflix
What's the story
The popular anime film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle - Part 1, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix in the US and other territories. The streamer announced that the film will start streaming on September 28. This comes over a year after its theatrical release and amid a successful box office run in 2025.
Box office success
'Infinity Castle - Part 1' was a box office hit
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle - Part 1 became one of the highest-grossing anime films ever following its September 2025 (for India) theatrical release. It reportedly earned an estimated $793.5 million globally, making it a worldwide box office hit.
The film exceeded expectations upon release, breaking records with a $70 million opening in North America, according to Comscore data.
Streaming details
Film's streaming rights and Netflix release
The film was initially available only through Crunchyroll in the US after its digital release in July. The Netflix release will widen the film's reach beyond Crunchyroll, which had exclusive streaming rights for the US after the movie's theatrical run.
While it is confirmed for a September 28 release for US viewers, international territories include more Asian countries but not Japan, Mainland China, or India.
Film synopsis
About 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba'
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the film is based on the Infinity Castle arc of Gotouge's manga series. It follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they enter the enigmatic Infinity Castle for a showdown with Muzan Kibutsuji and his army.
The film kicks off a three-part series, adapting Koyoharu Gotouge's manga's last chapters.
Meanwhile, Part 2 of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already in development, but details about its release date, promotional campaign, and production team have not yet been announced.