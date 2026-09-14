When to watch 'Demon Slayer' film on Netflix

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle - Part 1 became one of the highest-grossing anime films ever following its September 2025 (for India) theatrical release. It reportedly earned an estimated $793.5 million globally, making it a worldwide box office hit.

The film exceeded expectations upon release, breaking records with a $70 million opening in North America, according to Comscore data.