When, where to watch 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' on OTT

The hit anime film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle , was released in Indian theaters on September 12, 2025. The movie marks the beginning of a new trilogy that adapts the final battle arc of the popular anime series. It continues from where the Hashira Training arc left off and follows the adventures of the Demon Slayer Corps in Muzan's ominous and dangerous castle, Infinity Castle. Once the film leaves the theaters, where can you watch it?

Streaming details Where to watch 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' While Sony has yet to announce the streaming date for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, it is expected to premiere on Crunchyroll, Sony's go-to anime streaming service. Previous anime films by Sony have also been released on this platform. The studio typically takes four to five months to transition its titles from theaters to streaming platforms. For instance, Spy x Family Code: White was released in Indian in July 2024 and started streaming on Crunchyroll by September of the same year.

Box office success Box office collection and audience response Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had a strong opening weekend at the Indian box office, grossing ₹44.5 crore. The film saw an impressive Sunday collection of ₹14.5 crore, with audiences flocking to watch it in English, Hindi, Japanese, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Although Monday's earnings dropped to ₹3.5 crore so far, the film is expected to attract more viewers due to its positive word-of-mouth publicity. It is directed by Haruo Sotozaki.