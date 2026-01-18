Where to watch Sunny Deol's 'Border' before sequel's release

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 war drama Border, titled Border 2, is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026. Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol , Varun Dhawan , Diljit Dosanjh , and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, the film is based on true events from the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Before its release, here's where you can catch up on the first part.

Streaming options 'Border' is available on JioHotstar, Prime Video The original Border, directed by J.P. Dutta, is currently streaming on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The film was released in 1997 and became a blockbuster hit. It featured an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others.

Film synopsis 'Border' plot: A tale of bravery and sacrifice Border (1997) was based on the real-life Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The story follows a small Indian battalion fighting against a massive Pakistani assault. Despite being outnumbered, Major Chandpuri (Deol) refuses to retreat and holds his position throughout a fierce night of intense fighting. The film ends with an emotional conclusion to the war, highlighting the massive losses on both sides and the grief of soldiers' families.

