Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce to get married next summer?
Taylor Swift is 'in a hurry' to get married

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce to get married next summer?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 04, 2025
03:52 pm
What's the story

Days after their engagement, singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to tie the knot next summer in Rhode Island. An insider told Page Six, "They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children." The insider added that the couple's wedding will be a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Official endorsement

Governor Dan McKee's post adds to speculation

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee also appeared to endorse the couple's potential choice of venue. He posted on social media, "Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying," while resharing their engagement announcement. This public endorsement further fueled speculation about their wedding location.

Twitter Post

Here's what Rhode Island's governor said

Wedding details

More casual than people think

The source also revealed that the couple's wedding will be "more casual than people think." Instead of a lavish celebration, the ceremony is expected to be intimate. Swift revealed the engagement with a playful Instagram post, calling themselves "your English teacher and your gym teacher." The couple's photos were taken in a flower-filled garden, adding a romantic touch to their announcement.

Relationship dynamics

Swift-Kelce's relationship timeline

Swift and Kelce, who started dating in the summer of 2023, have been described by insiders as a source of emotional and physical security for each other. Another source had earlier told Page Six that the Kansas City Chiefs player is Swift's "protector," adding that she feels "safe" with him. "Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she's ever known; she knows he would do anything for her."