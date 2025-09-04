Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce to get married next summer?

Days after their engagement, singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to tie the knot next summer in Rhode Island. An insider told Page Six, "They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children." The insider added that the couple's wedding will be a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Official endorsement Governor Dan McKee's post adds to speculation Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee also appeared to endorse the couple's potential choice of venue. He posted on social media, "Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying," while resharing their engagement announcement. This public endorsement further fueled speculation about their wedding location.

Twitter Post Here's what Rhode Island's governor said Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.👀 https://t.co/j9ppzVjJx7 — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) August 26, 2025

Wedding details More casual than people think The source also revealed that the couple's wedding will be "more casual than people think." Instead of a lavish celebration, the ceremony is expected to be intimate. Swift revealed the engagement with a playful Instagram post, calling themselves "your English teacher and your gym teacher." The couple's photos were taken in a flower-filled garden, adding a romantic touch to their announcement.