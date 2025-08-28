Next Article
Who is Guru Randhawa? Pop star's career, controversies in spotlight
Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has landed in legal trouble after a song allegedly claimed that newborns are given opium. A Samrala court has asked him to appear on September 2.
Known for blending Punjabi, Bhangra, Indi-pop, and Bollywood music, Randhawa's music often gets people talking.
From 'Patola' to 'Lahore': His rise to fame
Randhawa shot to fame with his 2015 track "Patola," and his songs like "Lahore" have even made it onto Billboard's Top 25.
He's teamed up with international artists like Pitbull on "Slowly Slowly" and produced the Punjabi film "Tara Mira."
With over 34 million Instagram followers and an estimated net worth of $11.8 million, he's one of India's biggest pop stars.
So far, neither he nor his team has commented on the summons.