'Awarapan 2': Will Shaad Randhawa team up with Emraan Hashmi?

Shaad Randhawa, who played Emraan Hashmi 's business partner and best friend in Awarapan (2007), has hinted at a possible return in the upcoming sequel. The film, which Hashmi is set to begin filming for, will also feature the song Tera Mera Rishta from the original. Although most details about Awarapan 2 are still under wraps, an earlier announcement had revealed that it will be released on April 3, 2026.

Actor's response 'I've no idea if I'm doing it' Speaking to News18 Showsha, Randhawa said he is unsure about his involvement in Awarapan 2. "I've no idea if I'm doing Awarapan 2 (laughs). But let's see." He added that the film not only reunited him with director Mohit Suri after Woh Lamhe but also introduced him to Hashmi, one of his closest friends.

Film's journey 'Film has aged well' Despite its initial box office failure, Awarapan has since gained a solid fan base. Reflecting on this, Randhawa said, "I agree with Emraan when he says that Awarapan has aged well." "I remember that when the film didn't do well at the box office, we all were really disappointed." "Everyone was so confident about it. We knew that we're a part of a very good film."