Who is Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's co-star in 'Border 2?'

Raised in an Indian Army family in Gurgaon, Medha bounced between schools in Chandigarh and Bengaluru before earning a BBA from Christ University. She started modeling at just 16 and featured in big-name campaigns for brands like Pond's and Cadbury.

Why should you care?

Medha's acting journey kicked off with London Files (2022) and Netflix's Friday Night Plan.

For Border 2, producer Bhushan Kumar picked her for her "raw talent" and ability to bring real emotion—plus she nails regional dialects.

Her Army background adds authenticity to her role.

If you're into fresh faces shaking up Bollywood or stories rooted in real history, she's one to watch.