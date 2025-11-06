Veteran Kannada actor, 'KGF's Harish Rai (55) dies of cancer

Rai had previously spoken about the financial strain of his treatment, revealing that a single injection cost ₹3.55 lakh, with three injections per cycle over 63 days, amounting to ₹10.5 lakh per cycle. Patients in similar conditions required up to 20 injections, bringing the overall treatment cost close to ₹70L. Social media influencer Gopi Gowdru had recently visited him and shared an emotional video online where Rai requested financial assistance for his treatment.

Industry connections

His response to Yash's offer to help

Rai also addressed reports of KGF star Yash offering help. He said, "Yash has helped me before. I cannot keep asking him every time. How much can one person do?" "I haven't informed him about my health, but I know if he comes to know, he will definitely stand by me." Over his career, Rai acted in several Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films.