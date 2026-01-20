Why Aamir Khan isn't bringing back 'Satyamev Jayate' Entertainment Jan 20, 2026

Aamir Khan says there's no new season of Satyamev Jayate coming because his team is all-in on their Paani Foundation work.

The show, which ran from 2012 to 2014, was known for spotlighting tough social issues—but now the focus has shifted to making a real difference on the ground.