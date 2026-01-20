Why Aamir Khan isn't bringing back 'Satyamev Jayate'
Aamir Khan says there's no new season of Satyamev Jayate coming because his team is all-in on their Paani Foundation work.
The show, which ran from 2012 to 2014, was known for spotlighting tough social issues—but now the focus has shifted to making a real difference on the ground.
What's keeping them busy?
Khan shared that his Satyamev Jayate crew is fully dedicated to Paani Foundation, working on water conservation and sustainable farming in Maharashtra.
That work feels really important to us, so it takes up all our time, he explained.
Making an impact in Maharashtra
The team's big goal? Helping make Maharashtra drought-free.
They're running community farming competitions and handed out ₹25 lakh in prizes for sustainable practices, with plans to expand these efforts across the state soon.