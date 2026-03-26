Why 'Dhurandhar 2' director is miffed with CBFC
Deepak Tijori, an actor-director, isn't happy with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for muting expletives in the movie's theatrical release.
He finds it odd that adult language is censored in cinemas, even though uncensored versions are easily available on OTT platforms.
The film, which has been granted an 'A' certificate meant for adults, has sparked a debate about what really needs censoring.
The film's box office performance
Before hitting theaters, Dhurandhar 2 had to go through heavy edits from the CBFC: violent scenes were toned down and some content was changed.
The Indian version now runs a bit shorter than the international cut at just under four hours.
Despite all this, fans are still turning up in big numbers, and the franchise's box office streak remains strong.