Why Henry Cavill exited Superman role: DC Studios's major revamp
Henry Cavill officially said goodbye to playing Superman in December 2022, mentioning it "isn't the easiest" news.
He shared his respect for DC Studios's new direction under James Gunn and Peter Safran, even though he'd just been told to announce his return a couple months earlier.
How Gunn-Safran duo changed everything for Cavill
Cavill had worn the Superman cape since 2013, but everything shifted when Gunn and Safran took over as co-CEOs.
Their arrival meant a total reboot for the franchise—Cavill's Superman sequel and "Wonder Woman 3" were both scrapped as part of their fresh start.
Meanwhile, Cavill has moved on to other projects
Leaving Superman didn't slow him down. Cavill quickly landed major roles in "Argylle" and the upcoming "Warhammer 40,000" series.
He's also set to star in the "Highlander" reboot filming this September—proof he's still front and center in Hollywood even without the cape.