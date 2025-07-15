M3GAN 2.0 now streaming: Blumhouse's killer AI sequel Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the 2022 sci-fi horror favorite, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video for US viewers. You can rent it for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99.

The movie dropped in theaters on June 27, 2025, and while it's not out on Indian streaming platforms yet, it's expected to arrive soon.