Next Article
M3GAN 2.0 now streaming: Blumhouse's killer AI sequel
M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the 2022 sci-fi horror favorite, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video for US viewers. You can rent it for $19.99 or buy it for $24.99.
The movie dropped in theaters on June 27, 2025, and while it's not out on Indian streaming platforms yet, it's expected to arrive soon.
'M3GAN' sequel's streaming debut, plot, and reviews
Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the story jumps two years ahead as a defense contractor uses M3GAN tech to build a weapon called Amelia—who goes rogue and brings M3GAN back into action.
Reviews are mixed: critics gave it a 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences seem to love it with an 82% score there and a decent 6.3/10 rating on IMDb.
If you're into tech-gone-wrong thrillers, this might be worth your watch!