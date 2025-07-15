Lokesh Kanagaraj struggled to cast Nagarjuna as villain in 'Coolie'

It took Nagarjuna 4 months to say yes

It took Nagarjuna four months and several script readings to say yes—he was hesitant to break his heroic streak.

But he called the role "liberating," enjoying the freedom to explore a darker side (including using on-screen profanity for the first time).

With a star-packed cast and Anirudh's music, Coolie is already generating serious buzz among fans.