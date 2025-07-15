Next Article
'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' sees modest opening day
Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's new film, "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," hit theaters on July 11 but got off to a quiet start, pulling in just ₹30 lakh on day one.
The movie adapts Ruskin Bond's "The Eyes Have It," with Massey playing a blind musician—a performance that's getting some appreciation even if crowds are thin.
Less than 10% of seats filled on day 1
Overall audience turnout was low, with less than 10% of seats filled on opening day. Most shows were pretty empty except for a small bump during night screenings.
Interestingly, cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and especially Chennai saw better engagement—Chennai even led in night attendance despite fewer shows.
The film's fate now depends on whether more people show up over the weekend.