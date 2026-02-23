Why is KATSEYE Manon's temporary hiatus turning messy? 

The K-pop-inspired international girl group KATSEYE is currently in a state of turmoil following the announcement of member Manon Bannerman's hiatus to focus on her health. While the official statement from HYBE and Geffen Records said it was a standard break, Bannerman's own message on Weverse hinted at something more complicated. "I'm healthy, I'm okay...I want you to hear this from me...Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture," she wrote.

Fan speculation When will Bannerman return? Despite HYBE's assurance that KATSEYE will be back to six once (and when) Bannerman returns, fans (EYEKONS) are not convinced. They have pointed out her absence from several campaigns and shoots before the hiatus announcement, including a Glossier billboard and Hypebae campaign incident. Adding to the speculation is a now-deleted comment from fellow member Daniela Avanzini's father on a KATSEYE video saying, "THE SHOW MUST GO ON! With or without a member."

Internal speculation Leaked document hints at possible termination review Fueling the fire, a leaked internal document from HYBE and Geffen has surfaced online. The document reportedly discusses a "termination review" for Bannerman, hinting at a possible "transition into a five-member unit." This isn't the first time fans have seen such patterns in other HYBE groups like Le Sserafim and Illit. For KATSEYE, this news is particularly concerning as the Swiss member was not just another trainee but was scouted directly by the company.

Racial dynamics Bannerman liked post about racial mistreatment in pop groups Amid the hiatus, Bannerman liked a social media post that read, "Another Black girl subjected to racism and label mistreatment yet again." This has reignited discussions about race, representation, and how entertainment companies treat Black women in pop groups. Influencer Simply Simone highlighted this in a viral TikTok. "Why is it that whenever we have a sole Black girl in a girl group, she is the victim and the most suffering? This has honestly become a trope in pop culture."

Similar experiences Simone drew parallels with Normani, Leigh-Anne's experiences Simone drew parallels between Bannerman's situation and the experiences of Fifth Harmony's Normani and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, both of whom have spoken out about the isolation they faced as the only Black women in their groups. "We've seen this story before," Simone said. "And it's always the same girl paying the price."