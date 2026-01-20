Why Sobhita Dhulipala picked 'Cheekatilo'

Set in Hyderabad , Cheekatilo follows Sandhya, a true-crime podcaster investigating a shocking murder. As she digs deeper, she uncovers secrets about a serial killer that have been hidden for nearly two decades. The cast also includes Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas.

Sobhita's track record

You might know Sobhita from Made in Heaven on Prime Video. She's also worked in regional films and appeared in the Ponniyin Selvan films.

In Cheekatilo, expect a plot that unpacks buried truths about power as secrets come to light.