Why Tabu isn't in 'Border 2'
Entertainment
Producer Nidhi Dutta cleared up why Tabu isn't back for the Border sequel.
She explained that Sunny Deol's character is new this time, so "So obviously, the wife will also be different."
What's changing in 'Border 2?'
Unlike the original Border (1997), which focused on the Battle of Longewala, Border 2 is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and brings in mostly new characters.
Only a few actors from the first film are returning.
Who's in and when's it out?
The cast features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana. The story draws from accounts shared by late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.
Border 2 hits theaters on January 22, 2026 (some sources list January 23, 2026).