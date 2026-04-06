Bang Si-hyuk is the founder of HYBE

Will Bang Si-hyuk get arrested in unfair trading case?

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:27 pm Apr 06, 202606:27 pm

What's the story

The investigation into HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk is reportedly nearing its conclusion, with police in Seoul indicating that the legal review is "almost complete." The case, which has been ongoing for over a year, centers on allegations of "fraudulent unfair trading." Commissioner Park recently stated, per EDaily, "The legal review is nearly complete. We believe a conclusion could be reached in the not-too-distant future." The investigators are reviewing whether an arrest warrant should be issued.