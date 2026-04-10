Will we get a 'Hacks' reboot?

The creators of the hit HBO Max comedy series, Hacks, have hinted at a possible reboot in the future. When asked about this possibility during a recent press event for the show's fifth and final season, showrunners Paul W Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky said, "We would never say never." The series stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels.

Show's legacy Cast and creators celebrate final season The cast and creators of Hacks came together to celebrate the final season at a recent event. Smart, Einbinder, Megan Stalter, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Robby Hoffman, and the showrunning trio were all present. Smart praised the unique relationship between her character Deborah and Ava, saying it was unlike anything seen in movies or television before. Meanwhile, Einbinder reflected on how much she had grown during her time on the show.

New venture New HBO project in the works The creators of Hacks also revealed that they are working on a new project for HBO. However, details about this upcoming venture remain undisclosed. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of Hacks, the showrunners expressed their love for the characters and world they have created. They emphasized their satisfaction with ending the series without overstaying its welcome but also left open the possibility of a return, per Variety.

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