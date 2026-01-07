OG X-Men enter MCU in 3rd 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser 

The third teaser for Avengers: Doomsday has been released online. The teaser features the return of Fox's beloved X-Men characters, Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and Cyclops (James Marsden). This marks their first crossover with other Marvel heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The trio originally gained fame in Fox's X-Men trilogy during the early 2000s, alongside Hugh Jackman 's Wolverine, who already entered the MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine .

Plot hints Teaser hints at potential plot developments The teaser opens with Xavier's abandoned School for Gifted Youngers, where Magneto ominously warns, "Death comes for us all. It's all I know for sure. The question isn't 'are you prepared to die?' The question is 'who would you be when you close your eyes?'" A distressed Cyclops then unleashes a massive red energy beam, hinting at a more central role in the story. Fans also noticed Cyclops in his comic-accurate attire!

Star-studded cast The crossover features a star-studded ensemble The crossover also includes Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Simu Liu. The crossover expands further with Fantastic Four actors Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. It will also feature Thunderbolts anti-heroes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman.