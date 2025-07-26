Next Article
'X&Y' on Sun NXT: Unborn baby unites parents in drama
Just dropped on Sun NXT, X&Y is a fresh Kannada film from director D Satya Prakash. The story follows an unborn soul sent to Earth to bring its future parents together—a mix of fantasy, drama, and comedy.
Atharva Prakash stars alongside Brinda Acharya and Veena Sunder.
Skip the theaters, watch 'X&Y' at home
You can stream X&Y right now on Sun NXT, so no need to hit the theaters—just grab your snacks and dive into this quirky take on life and destiny from home.
Early reviews are praising its symbolic storytelling
Early reviews are loving the film's unique concept and symbolic storytelling.
Some critics do mention that not every idea lands perfectly, but overall it's getting plenty of positive buzz for its creative spin on birth and belonging.