'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' faces protests, here's why

"Yadav Ji Ki Love Story," set to release on February 27, is facing protests in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The Yadav community says the film's interfaith romance misrepresents their culture and history. An FIR has been filed against the producer, director, and lead actors.

Protesters threaten larger movement if film is released Led by Arvind Kumar and supported by dozens from the community, protesters want the film stopped.

Brijesh Yadav shared that releasing it would "hurts the dignity of the Yadav community," adding they'll launch a larger movement if it goes ahead.

Protesters plan to submit memorandum on February 21 Protests have been active since February 18.

Demonstrators plan to submit a memorandum on February 21 and are considering taking their case to higher courts if needed.