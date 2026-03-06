'No cheap...PR tactics': Yami clears air on Kriti reel controversy

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her "like" on a social media post that appeared to criticize fellow actor Kriti Sanon . The Instagram reel featured a clip of Sanon accepting the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards for Tere Ishk Mein, alongside an earlier clip of Gautam Dhar stating she had stopped seeking validation from awards.

Clarification 'It may have been clicked accidentally': Gautam Dhar Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gautam Dhar explained, "It has come to my notice that I apparently 'liked' a reel that is condescending toward another actor." "We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag." "It isn't true and was definitely not done consciously, if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally."

Twitter Post See Gautam Dhar's post here It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously, if… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 5, 2026

Advertisement

Work focus 'Never in my life...resorted to cheap PR tactics' The Haq actor also emphasized that she has never resorted to "cheap PR tactics." She said, "Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on." "In the world of clickbait, it's tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip." "But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that."

Advertisement

Past statements What exactly did Gautam Dhar say about awards? The controversy was sparked by a clip from an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, where Gautam Dhar spoke about her views on awards. In the video, she said, "You try everything, and it still doesn't work. So, I've stopped seeking any kind of validation." "If I get that award, then I am a good actress, and otherwise, I'm not. Nothing like that." The clip ended with the question, "Is it fair?"