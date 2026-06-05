Yash and Pandit buy 2 Alibag beachfront plots for 24cr

Over 5,200 sqm beachfront, 1.446cr fees

Their new place covers over 5,200 square meters with direct beach access and is bordered by both a village road and the sea. Extras like stamp duty and fees added another ₹1.446 crore to the bill.

Alibag has become a celebrity favorite lately: Shah Rukh Khan owns Deja Vu Farms here, while Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also have luxe homes nearby.

Even Suhana Khan picked up her own 1.5-acre property with three houses in the area.