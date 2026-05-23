Yash praises Mohandas's 'Toxic' as emotionally intense gangster drama
Entertainment
Actor Yash is hyping up Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, saying it's not your typical gangster movie.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, the film dives deep into human emotions and aims to bring something new to intense storytelling.
Mohandas's 'Toxic' spotlights female agency
Yash describes Mohandas's style as full of surprises: "Every scene takes a different turn,"
He calls the female characters "badass," highlighting their agency and survival instincts, which add fresh perspectives on politics and violence.
The cast also includes Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.
Toxic was set for a June 4 release but has been postponed; new date still pending.