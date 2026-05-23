Yash praises Mohandas's 'Toxic' as emotionally intense gangster drama

Mohandas's 'Toxic' spotlights female agency

Yash describes Mohandas's style as full of surprises: "Every scene takes a different turn,"

He calls the female characters "badass," highlighting their agency and survival instincts, which add fresh perspectives on politics and violence.

The cast also includes Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Toxic was set for a June 4 release but has been postponed; new date still pending.