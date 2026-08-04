Yash Raj Films launches new record label
What's the story
Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of India's leading entertainment studios, has launched a new record label and artist incubator called Raah Records. The label will focus on discovering and developing original Indian music talent beyond film soundtracks, per Variety. Its first release is Jaadugari by singer-songwriter Aman, which will be available on major streaming platforms from Wednesday.
Innovative model
Raah Records is not a conventional release-driven label
YRF has said that Raah Records is not a conventional release-driven label, but an ongoing creative partnership with artists.
The studio has been developing musicians through an incubator model, with Aman being the first artist to publicly join the label after a year of collaboration.
Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, said that Raah Records is an "important strategic expansion of Yash Raj Films' music business."
Artist support
It will provide world-class A&R, artist development, marketing, and distribution
Widhani added that Raah Records is built around careers, not campaigns. He said it will provide "world-class A&R, artist development, marketing, and distribution to help original artists build lasting careers."
Nakul Sharma, senior general manager - music management at YRF, will lead Raah Records.
He has been overseeing the label's artist development approach and A&R (Artists and Repertoire) strategy and will continue working with artists from their early stages of songwriting, production, creative direction, audience growth, and strategic partnerships.
First release
'Raah Records built on a belief that artists need time'
Sharma said, "Raah Records was built on a belief that artists need time, they need trust, and they need the space to grow into who they already are."
"Our role is to stand beside them throughout that journey, helping them build lasting careers without losing what makes them unique. Aman is exactly the kind of artist we built Raah for, and 'Jaadugari' felt like a fitting way to begin his journey and the label's."