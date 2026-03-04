Big: Yash's 'Toxic' skips 'Dhurandhar' clash; targets June release
What's the story
The release of Yash's highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, has been postponed from March 19 to June 4. The decision was made by the makers in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The film was originally scheduled to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19.
Statement
'Toxic' is conceptualized as a film for global audience
In an official statement, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups said, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision of creating cinema for a global audience." "Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built on the conviction of connecting with viewers both at home and across the world."
Release details
Here's why makers took this decision
The makers further added, "After years of dedicated labor, we were excited to share our film with you on March 19. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal of reaching and connecting with the widest possible audience." "Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release."
Film details
Film has reportedly recovered its entire cost
Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria. The film was supposed to be Yash's comeback after the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹600 crore, the film has already recovered its entire cost through pre-release business, according to industry insiders. The film will now be released worldwide in English and Indian languages on June 4.