Big: Yash's 'Toxic' skips 'Dhurandhar' clash; targets June release 

The release of Yash 's highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, has been postponed from March 19 to June 4. The decision was made by the makers in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The film was originally scheduled to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19.

Statement 'Toxic' is conceptualized as a film for global audience In an official statement, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups said, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision of creating cinema for a global audience." "Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built on the conviction of connecting with viewers both at home and across the world."

Release details Here's why makers took this decision The makers further added, "After years of dedicated labor, we were excited to share our film with you on March 19. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal of reaching and connecting with the widest possible audience." "Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release."

