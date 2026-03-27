'YHC': Damyanti stops Disha from marrying Aryan, heads back home
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On the latest episode, Damyanti steps in and stops Disha from marrying Aryan, convinced that Abhira had been behaving disrespectfully.
Aryan tries to change her mind, but she's not having it and leaves with Disha.
With all the family drama piling up, Aryan even starts thinking about heading back to the US.
Family tensions rise as elopement plan gets leaked
Things at home are tense: Vidya blames Abhira for bringing Maira back without telling anyone, which only stirs up more trouble.
Armaan stands by Abhira, understanding how tough things have been for her.
In the middle of all this chaos, Abhira finds out about Aryan and Disha's secret elopement plan (with Armaan's support), making family tensions run even higher.