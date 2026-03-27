'YHC': Damyanti stops Disha from marrying Aryan, heads back home Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

On the latest episode, Damyanti steps in and stops Disha from marrying Aryan, convinced that Abhira had been behaving disrespectfully.

Aryan tries to change her mind, but she's not having it and leaves with Disha.

With all the family drama piling up, Aryan even starts thinking about heading back to the US.